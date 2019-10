A man poses for a photo in the trading hall of the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. in Hong Kong, China, 27 October 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong's stock exchange on Tuesday withdrew its bid to acquire its London rival less than a month after making an offer of $36.6 billion that would have united two of the world's key trading hubs.

In a statement, the board of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd said it was unable to move on with a takeover of the London Stock Exchange Group PLC without any input from LSEG's management after the latter's board rejected the initial bid, saying it fell "substantially short."