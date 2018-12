The flag of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, foreground, flies outside the stock market in Hong Kong, China, Aug 16, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

The Hong Kong stock exchange closed on Monday with a 1.34 percent gain, with its benchmark Hang Seng index going up 341.50 points to end at 25,845.70.

The Hong Kong stock market operated until midday local time (0400 GMT), and will remain closed till Jan.2.