A man walks past an electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index figure in Hong Kong, China, Mar 23 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

The Hong Kong stock exchange's Hang Send index on Friday climbed 2.24 percent, or 561.67 points, to end at 25,626.03.

The accumulated gains of 0.48 percent for the week, even though the exchange did not operate on Monday or Tuesday due to New Year festivities.