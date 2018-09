A man walks past an electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index figure in Hong Kong, China, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong stocks on Wednesday registered their biggest drop in 11 weeks, with widespread declines, after investors showed concern regarding the development of China's economy and the trade dispute between China and the United States.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index lost 729.49 points or 2.61 percent, its biggest loss since Jun.19, to end at 27,243.85.