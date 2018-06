The flag of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, foreground, flies outside the stock market in Hong Kong, China, Aug 16, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Share prices on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange closed lower on Wednesday as concerns about trade tensions between the United States and China continued to weigh on the market.

The Hang Seng index lost 525,14 points or 1.82 percent, to close the day's trading at 28,356.26.