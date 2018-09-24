The flag of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, foreground, flies outside the stock market in Hong Kong, China, Aug 16, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange closed lower on Monday, after the United States imposed more tariffs on imports from China.

The benchmark Hang Seng index fell 454.19 points, 1.62 percent, to stand at 27,499.39.