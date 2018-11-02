A man walks past the entrance to the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing in Hong Kong, China, Aug 16, 2016. EPA/JEROME FAVRE

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange's benchmark Hang Seng index gained 1,070.35 points, or 4.21 percent, to end at 26,486.35 on Friday.

For the week, the Hong Kong market accumulated gains of 7.16 percent.