People walk next to sign board displaying the closing numbers of the Hang Seng Index, Hong Kong, China, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

A man walks next to sign board displaying the closing numbers of the Hang Seng Index, Hong Kong, China, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

The Hong Kong stock market on Monday fell by 1.09 percent owing to a significant decline in energy and real estate stocks.

The Hang Seng index, which dropped 356.56 points, stood at 32,245.22 points at the end of the session.