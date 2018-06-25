The Hong Kong Stock Exchange's Hang Seng Index closed down 377.31 points or 1.29 percent on Monday to end the session at 28,961.39.
The decline came amid uncertainty caused by trade disputes between China and the United States.
Stock traders are seen on the floor of the Hong Kong stock exchange, Hong Kong, China, Feb 23, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX HOFFORD
