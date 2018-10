A man walks past the entrance to the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing in Hong Kong, China, Aug 16, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange's benchmark Hang Seng index on Thursday recorded a drop of 467.39 points, or 1.73 percent, to close at 26,623.87.

Fears of interest rate rises by the Federal Reserve in the United States were behind the sell-off, analysts said.