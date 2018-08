The crisis in Turkey owing to the slide of the lira caused uncertainties in global financial markets, including the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which lost 1.52 percent on Monday.

The benchmark Hang Seng index fell 430.05 points to end the session at 27,936.57 units while the Hang Seng China Enterprises index, which tracks Chinese companies registered in Hong Kong, closed with similar losses, of 1.61 percent.