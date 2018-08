The flag of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, foreground, flies outside the stock market in Hong Kong, China, Aug 16, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Wednesday recorded declines, seeing a 0.85 percent drop in the Hang Seng index, as investors were discouraged by the threat of the United States imposing a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports valued at $200 billion.

According to sources close to the US administration, President Donald Trump plans to impose 25 percent tariffs on Chinese exports to the US market, which according to Beijing will only worsen the situation.