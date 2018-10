Pedestrians walk past an electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index figure in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Like most others in Asia on Monday, Hong Kong stocks resumed falling after Friday's rebound amid renewed heavy selling in tech shares, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

The Hang Seng fell to session lows in the afternoon and finished down 1.4% to 25445.06, reversing much of Friday's bounce.