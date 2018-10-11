A man walks past an electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index figure in Hong Kong, China, Oct 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Pedestrians walk past an electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index figure in Hong Kong, China, Oct 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday fell more than 3.5 percent to close at a 17-month low.

The benchmark Hang Seng index plunged 926.70 points, or 3.54 percent, to finish at 25,266.37.