The Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday fell more than 3.5 percent to close at a 17-month low.
The benchmark Hang Seng index plunged 926.70 points, or 3.54 percent, to finish at 25,266.37.
Pedestrians walk past an electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index figure in Hong Kong, China, Oct 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE
A man walks past an electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index figure in Hong Kong, China, Oct 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE
