The Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday recovered some of its losses from the sharp falls of the previous day.
The benchmark Hang Seng gained 535.12 points, or 2.12 percent, to end the day at 25,801.49.
A man walks past the entrance to the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing in Hong Kong, China, Aug 16, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE
