(FILE) Pedestrians walk past an electronic billboard showing the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong, China, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong stocks on Monday bucked the regional trend and rose 0.52 percent despite the United States and China exchanging threats of raising import tariffs over the weekend as part of their ongoing trade war, which affected other Asian markets.

The Hang Seng index climbed 143.24 points to close at 27,819.56, on a day when total trade volume grew to HK$85.56 billion ($10.9 billion).