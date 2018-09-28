Shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday closed higher, driven by rising energy stocks.
The benchmark index Hang Seng gained 72 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 27,788.52.
The flag of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, foreground, flies outside the stock market in Hong Kong, China, Aug 16, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE
