Republican Speaker of the House from Wisconsin Paul Ryan prepares to speak to the media about President Trump's planned steel and aluminum tariffs during a press conference in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday urged the Donald Trump administration to adopt a more "surgical" and "targeted" focus regarding the president's plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

"There is clearly abuse occurring. Clearly, there is overcapacity dumping in trans-shipping of steel and aluminum by some countries, particularly China, but I think the smarter way to go is to make it more surgical or more targeted," Ryan told reporters.