Exterior view on the renewed office of Microsoft Netherlands, in Schiphol, the Netherlands, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/BAS CZERWINSKI

Microsoft Corp. tried through the years to compete in a range of buzzy consumer businesses, but it was Chief Executive Satya Nadella's focus on selling humdrum yet fast-growing computing services to companies that allowed it to reclaim the title of world's most valuable company, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Saturday.

Microsoft unseated Apple Inc. for the top spot, closing Friday with a market cap of $851.36 billion, nearly $4 billion higher than the iPhone maker.