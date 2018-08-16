Key accounts executive for Central America and the Caribbean for HP Inc., Victor Mora, displays the firm's new products on Aug. 16, 2018, in Panama City. EFE-EPA/Arturo Wong

Aiming at millennials and offering an immersive and high-quality experience are the basis for the HP Inc. strategy to expand its market share as it on Thursday launched a range of portable devices in Panama for Central America and the Caribbean.

The key accounts executive for Central America and the Caribbean for the firm formerly known as Hewlett Packard, Victor Mora, told EFE that the four products the multinational launched on Thursday are designed to help it secure more customers in a portion of the world "where we're number one in Panama" and in the other countries of the region, Guatemala and Costa Rica in particular.