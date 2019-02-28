HP Inc.'s sales missed Wall Street targets in the most recent quarter, weighed down by the weaker-than-expected sales of printing supplies to commercial customers, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article made available to EFE on Friday.

Part of the problem, company officials said, was overestimating demand after relying on "lagging and incomplete market share surveys." Also more commercial customers bought items online, a shift that Chief Executive Dion Weisler said will require the printer and personal-computer giant to expand and strengthen its digital presence. The printing segment, which includes items like ink and laser cartridges to 3-D printers, drives most of HP's profit.