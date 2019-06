By Rory Jones in Dubai and Margot Patrick in London Dubai and London

When Saudi Arabia wanted to demonstrate it was open again for global investors after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, officials turned to a longtime banker to the kingdom: HSBC, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Friday.

In April, the British bank helped arrange a $12 billion bond deal for Saudi Aramco, the kingdom's crown-jewel oil company, attracting $100 billion in orders and cooling talk of any investor boycott over human rights.