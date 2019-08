File image of HSBC CEO John Flint at a symposium held at the University of St. Gallen in St. Gallen, Switzerland, May 4, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

British banking giant HSBC said on Sunday that Chief Executive John Flint would step down, paving the way for new leadership to meet the bank's challenges as the latest results show net profits rose 18.6 percent year-on-year in the first semester of 2019, according to EFE/Dow Jones.

The surprise announcement, just 18 months after Flint was elevated to the CEO role, signals a potential change in approach at one of the world's largest banks.