HSBC Bank's net profit rose 4.57 percent year-on-year in the first six months of the year to $8.42 billion owing mainly to positive interest rates and an increase in lending and deposit balances, particularly in Asia and the United Kingdom, the company said in a statement on Monday.

In its report for the first half of the year, the bank said that its net operating income rose to $26.88 billion - up 5.39 percent with respect to the same period last year - mainly due to the effect of exchange rates on the foreign exchange markets.