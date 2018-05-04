The HSBC building in the financial district of Singapore, Mar. 9, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

HSBC Holdings' first-quarter profits dropped 1.3 percent from a year ago as it set aside money for potential legal liabilities including its role in the sale of mortgage-backed securities in 2007, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Friday.

Net profit for the January-March period stood at $3.09 billion, compared with $3.13 billion a year earlier, said HSBC, one of the world's largest banks. Net interest income for the period rose 9.9 percent on-year to $7.46 billion.