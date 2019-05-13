Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (L), HSBC Mexico CEO Nuno Mateos (2L), JP Morgan Mexico President and Director Felipe Garcia (2R) and Mizuho President and CEO Jerry Rizzieri (R) take part in the signing of an agreement, in Mexico City, Mexico, May 13, 2019, to refinance Pemex's debt through two credit lines worth eight thousand million dollars. epa-EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez

Investment banks J.P. Morgan, HSBC and Mizuho Securities showed their confidence Monday in the Mexican government, agreeing to refinance the debt of Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and provide the state-owned oil company with two lines of credit totaling $8 billion.

"It's being expanded in terms of the amount and we're talking about an available fund of $8 billion. And the interest rate has also been reduced," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during his daily morning press conference at the National Palace.