Investment banks J.P. Morgan, HSBC and Mizuho Securities showed their confidence Monday in the Mexican government, agreeing to refinance the debt of Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and provide the state-owned oil company with two lines of credit totaling $8 billion.
"It's being expanded in terms of the amount and we're talking about an available fund of $8 billion. And the interest rate has also been reduced," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during his daily morning press conference at the National Palace.