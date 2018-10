A general view of the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) logo in Central District, Hong Kong, China, Oct. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

HSBC said loan growth in Asia and rising interest rates fueled a better than expected third quarter, sending its shares up 5 percent Monday, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The Asia-focused lender said it increased revenue and reined in costs to make a quarterly net profit of $3.9 billion, 32 percent higher than last year's $2.96 billion in the comparable period.