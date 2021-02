The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, (HSBC), headquarters building stands on Hong Kong island in Hong Kong, China, 23 February 2021. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Pedestrians walk past the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, (HSBC), headquarters building in Hong Kong, China, 23 February 2021. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A traffic light operates near the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, (HSBC), headquarters building in Hong Kong, China, 23 February 2021. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

British bank HSBC announced Tuesday that its reported profit attributable to ordinary shareholders fell 34.7 percent in 2020 to $3.9 billion.

"In 2020, HSBC had a very clear mandate – to provide stability in a highly unstable environment for our customers, communities and colleagues," Group Chief Executive Noel Quinn said in the bank's annual report posted on its website. EFE-EPA