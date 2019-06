The logo of China's Huawei Technologies Co is displayed near the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 17 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Chinese tech giant Huawei said on Wednesday that the United States' ban on its products would not hinder the expansion of its 5G technology and asserted that it was and would continue to be the world leader in this field.

Huawei Technologies global deputy chairman Ken Hu said in a press conference during the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai that the 5G stream would not be affected by anything, both in contracts already signed and about to be signed.