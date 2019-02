A general view of the Sydney headquarters of Chinese tech company Huawei at Chatswood in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

One of Huawei's three rotating chairmen accused the United States of creating a geopolitical campaign against the Chinese company to persuade other countries not to use its products, the official daily China Daily reported Friday.

Xu Zhijun criticized the US at a press conference in Shenzhen, accusing Washington of carrying out a "coordinated, tactical geopolitical campaign" against Huawei.