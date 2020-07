Huawei's newest flagship store building is seen in Shanghai, China, 16 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Huawei brands US visa restriction on employees as unfair

Huawei described visa restrictions imposed against its employees by the United States as “unfair and arbitrary” on Thursday.

The United States announced on Wednesday that the measures would be imposed on workers at Chinese technology companies who provide “material support” to governments that violate human rights.EFE-EPA

