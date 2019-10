General view of the headquarters of the Romanian branch of Huawei, the Chinese multinational technology company that provides telecommunications equipment and sells consumer electronics, Bucharest, Romania, 09 Sep. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBERT GHEMENT

General view of signage at the headquarters of the Romanian branch of Huawei, the Chinese multinational technology company that provides telecommunications equipment and sells consumer electronics, Bucharest, Romania, Sep. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Chinese telecoms company Huawei broke its sales records in China in the third quarter of this year with a year-on-year growth of 66 percent, increasing its market share to 42 percent, far ahead of its competitors.

According to a report by technology market analyst firm Canalys released Wednesday, Huawei obtained 25 percent more market share between July and September than its immediate competitor, Vivo.