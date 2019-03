The rotating chairman of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei on Friday insisted that no product made by the company included the ability to access a device and control it without the knowledge of the user.

At a press conference in Shenzhen, southern China, where he presented the company's annual results, Guo Ping said that Huawei complies with all laws and regulations of every country where it does business despite the allegations of espionage levelled against the Chinese company by the United States.