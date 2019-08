President Donald Trump (R), accompanied by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (L), speaks during an event on July 11, 2019, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies on Monday criticized the sanctions imposed by the Donald Trump administration as being "politically motivated" and "unjust."

"It's clear that this decision, made at this particular time, is politically motivated and has nothing to do with national security. These actions violate the basic principles of free market competition," the firm said in a statement.