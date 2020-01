Meng Wanzhou steps out of her car upon arriving at the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, 20 January 2020. The United States has been seeking the extradition of Meng since she was detained in December 2018 on charges that she committed bank fraud and violated US sanctions on Iran by misleading banks about the business Huawei allegedly carried out in that Middle Eastern country through a subsidiary called Skycom. EPA-EFE/STR

The extradition trial of the chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei kicked off on Monday in the western Canadian city of Vancouver.

Meng Wanzhou is being sought by the United States on charges that she committed bank fraud and violated US sanctions on Iran by misleading banks about the business Huawei allegedly carried out in that Middle Eastern country through a subsidiary called Skycom.