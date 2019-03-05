A general view of the Sydney headquarters of Chinese tech company Huawei at Chatswood in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

European Commissioner for Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip during the weekly college meeting of the European commission in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

China's Huawei Technologies on Tuesday opened a cybersecurity center in the European Union's capital, seeking to restore credibility after the US and other Western governments arrested executives from the telecommunications giant and accused it of espionage, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

EU officials remained unimpressed by Huawei's display. European Commission Vice President Andrus Ansip, the bloc's senior official overseeing digital policy, earlier in the day met Huawei Deputy Chairman Ken Hu and spoke about "legitimate security concerns that need to be addressed," said a Commission spokesman.