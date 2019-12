Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO of Huawei, talks to the media at Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, Dec.11, 2019. EFE-EPA/Alex Plavevski

Ren Zhengfei, the founder and CEO of Chinese tech giant Huawei, admitted on Wednesday that United States president Donald Trump's campaign against the company had hit him "hard" and forced him to postpone his retirement to defend the company's image.

In a meeting with media outlets - including EFE - at the company headquarters in Shenzhen, 75-year-old Ren dismissed the possibility that the ongoing struggle between China and the US would lead to further divisions.