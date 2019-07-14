Huawei Technologies Co. is planning extensive layoffs at its US operations, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Chinese technology giant continues to struggle with its American blacklisting, a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to Efe said.
The layoffs are expected to affect workers at Huawei's US-based research and development subsidiary, Futurewei Technologies, according to these people. The unit employs about 850 people in research labs across the US, including in Texas, California and Washington state.