The logo of China's Huawei Technologies Co is displayed near the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 17 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Huawei Technologies Co. is planning extensive layoffs at its US operations, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Chinese technology giant continues to struggle with its American blacklisting, a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to Efe said.

The layoffs are expected to affect workers at Huawei's US-based research and development subsidiary, Futurewei Technologies, according to these people. The unit employs about 850 people in research labs across the US, including in Texas, California and Washington state.