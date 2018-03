An attendee tries out the new Huawei Mate 10 Pro during the official launch event for the Huawei Mate 10 smartphone series in Munich, southern Germany, 16 October 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group talks about the Beauty Level feature of the new Huawei Ascend Mate2 4G smart phone during a press conference at the consumer electronics show CES in Las Vegas, USA, 06 January 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL NELSON

A view of a driverless Porsche car controlled by Huawai's Mate 10 Pro handset that transforms a regular car into a self-driving vehicle during the presentation of Huawai's Mate 10 Pro technology at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, 27 February 2018. Huawei unveiled in November 2017 the world's first smartphone-driven car using the Mate 10 Pro handset that takes control of the car using an artificial intelligence chip. . EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

The Chinese technology giant Huawei saw its net profit increase 28.1 percent in 2017 to 47.5 billion yuan ($7.54 billion), the company announced Friday at a press conference at its headquarters in the southern city of Shenzhen.

Founded in 1987, the Chinese private company recovered from last years profits, which in 2016 were nearly flat with an increase of only 0.4 percent.