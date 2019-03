Huawei Technologies Rotating Chairman Guo Ping speaks during a press conference at the Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, Mar 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Huawei Technologies Rotating Chairman Guo Ping speaks during a press conference at the Huawei headquaters in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, Mar 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

The net profit of China's Huawei Technologies Co. saw an increase of 25.1 percent in 2018 to stand at 59.3 billion yuan (around $8.8 billion), the company said on Friday during the presentation of its annual report.

The sales revenue of the company based in Shenzhen, southern China, increased 19.5 percent, touching 721.2 billion yuan.