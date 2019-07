The logo of China's Huawei Technologies Co is displayed in Warsaw, Poland, July 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/DAVID CHANG

Huawei sales up 23 percent in first half of 2019 despite US blacklisting

Chinese tech giant Huawei has registered a 23.2 percent revenue growth year on year in the first six months of 2019, despite a ban on its products by the United States. according to results released Tuesday.

The total revenue of the Chinese tech firm for the first six months of 2019 reached 401.3 billion yuan ($58.27 billion), the company said.