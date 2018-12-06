The Chinese electronics giant Huawei on Thursday said that the firm applies all the applicable laws where it operates and its chief financial officer Wanzhou Meng, who was arrested by Canadian authorities, had not committed any violations.

"The company has been provided very little information regarding the charges and is not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms. Meng. The company believes the Canadian and US legal systems will ultimately reach a just conclusion," Huawei said in a statement released on social media.