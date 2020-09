Huawei Technologies Rotating Chairman Guo Ping speaks during a press conference at the Huawei headquaters in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, 29 March 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Huawei's rotating chairman Guo Ping said Wednesday that "non-stop aggression" from the United States has put the Chinese tech giant under "significant pressure."

The company is now assessing the impact and "battling for survival," but will continue to work with its suppliers to get chips, Guo said during an address at the annual Huawei Connect conference in Shanghai. EFE-EPA