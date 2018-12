Authorities in the United Kingdom are increasingly concerned that Huawei Technologies hasn't fixed a software issue in its telecommunications equipment months after a British lab flagged it, souring the Chinese company's ties in one of its most important foreign markets, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Sunday.

The matter is technical, involving a discrepancy in the software being tested in the lab and the software actually being used in telecom gear.