Glen Nager, (C), partner at Jones Day and lead counsel on the action, speaks during a press conference in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, Mar 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Huawei Rotating Chairman Guo Ping (C), Glen Nager (R), partner at Jones Day and Lead Counsel on the action, President of Huawei 5G production line Yang Chao Bin (2-R), Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer for Huawei Song Liu Ping (3-L), Senior Vice President and Global Cyber Security and Privacy Officer of Huawei (2-L) and Li Da Peng, Executive Member of Supervisory Board (L), attend a press conference in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, Mar 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Huawei Technologies Co. filed a lawsuit challenging a law signed by President Trump in August that restricts federal agencies from doing business with the Chinese company, the latest in a series of countermoves by the telecommunications giant, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article made available to EFE on Thursday.

The lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of parts of the National Defense Authorization Act, an annual measure that authorized billions of dollars in military spending and put new limits on federal dollars going to Huawei and its Chinese rival, ZTE Corp. The law also barred federal agencies from buying equipment that uses gear from the Chinese companies.