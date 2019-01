Ren Zhengfei, founder and Chief Executive Officer, Huawei Technologies, reacts during a panel session at the 45th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Jan 22, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

The Chinese technology company Huawei is to invest $100 billion in its network systems, the state agency today Xinhua reported on Friday.

"We plan to invest greatly on research and development in the next five years to build the world's best network," Huawei founder and president Ren Zhengfei was quoted as saying.