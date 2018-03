An aircraft of Wizz Air airlines painted in host city candidate Budapest livery for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is displayed at Terminal 1 of the Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, Nov 24, 2016, . EFE-EPA (FILE) /Szilard Koszticsak

A Wizz Air jet landing after the first scheduled flight of the low-budget airline from London-Luton, Great Britain, at the airport of Debrecen, east of Budapest, Hungary, June 18, 2012 .EFE-EPA (FILE) /ZSOLT CZEGLEDI

An Airbus A320-232 plane of the Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air taxis on the tarmac at Constantine the Great airport in Nis, Serbia, May 8, 2017.EFE- EPA (FILE) /DJORJDE SAVIC

A picture released Mar 7, 2017 shows first officer Iren Cserto (L) and cabin crew Chief Eva Vereb (R) in front of an Airbus A321 aircraft of Wizz Air airline in Liszt Ferenc International Airport, Budapest, Hungary on Feb 23 2017. EPA-EPA (FILES) /BEA KALLOS

The Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air said Tuesday it had ramped up its operational capacity by expanding its routes and upgrading its European fleet with 21 Airbus A-320 aircraft.

In a statement issued by Wizz Air, the low-cost airline company said it would allocate 21 A-320 Airbus aircraft to support 700 additional weekly departures, 70 new services, and four brand new destinations.