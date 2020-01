Hyundai head of the design center SangYup Lee delivers a speech during the Hyundai press conference at the 2020 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A model of the Hyundai urban mobility concept is displayed during the Hyundai press conference at the 2020 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A model of the Hyundai and Uber Elevate urban air taxi concept S-A1 is displayed during the Hyundai press conference at the 2020 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Hyundai head of urban Air mobility Jaiwon Shin (L) delivers a speech during the Hyundai press conference at the 2020 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Journalists take pictures of the model of the Hyundai urban mobility concept is displayed during the Hyundai press conference at the 2020 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai and US ride-hailing firm Uber announced on Monday an agreement to collaborate on the development of air taxis.

“Hyundai is our first vehicle partner with experience of manufacturing passenger cars on a global scale. We believe Hyundai has the potential to build Uber Air vehicles at rates unseen in the current aerospace industry,” said Eric Allison, head of Uber Elevate, in a statement. EFE-EPA