Lee Won-hee, chief of Hyundai Motor Co., speaks during an ordinary general meeting of shareholders at the carmaker's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Mar 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Cars waiting to be shipped fill the export pier of Hyundai Motor Co in the city of Ulsan, South Korea, Mar 26, 2018. EFE-EPA FILE/SOUTH KOREA OUT

The New Hyundai Kona electric car is presented during the press day at the 88th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp are on course to hit their sales target of 7.55 million units this year, the Yonhap News Agency reported Monday.

Hyundai and Kia together constitute the world's fifth-largest automaker.