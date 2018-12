Albert Biermann, Hyundai's head of vehicle test and high performance development, speaks during the presentation of the new car Hyundai i30 in Seoul, South Korea, Sep 07 2016. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Hyundai Motor Company, South Korea´s largest carmaker, announced on Wednesday the appointment of German engineer Albert Biermann as the head of its research and development division.

Biermann, 61, will be the first non-Korean to head the technological development of the world´s fourth largest car producer by volume, the company said in a statement.